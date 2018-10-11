Home Cities Kochi

Petition seeks women entry into masjid

The petitioner also questioned insisting of purdah system for Muslim women.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha state president Swamy Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Centre to issue an order enabling Muslim women to enter masjid along with men for prayer.

The petitioner submitted that irrespective of caste, creed or religion, women occupy an important position in society and hence their grievance has to be given more importance.

He pointed out women are not permitted to enter the main hall of masjid and offer prayers. Thus women in the Muslim community are being disgraced and discriminated against, which is against Article 21 and 14 of the Indian Constitution. At the same time, Muslim women can enter in Mecca.

The petitioner submitted that women are on an equal footing with men in almost all walks of life. Hence, it is high time a policy be framed to end the discrimination. The petitioner also questioned insisting of purdah system for Muslim women.

