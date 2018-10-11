Home Cities Kochi

Protest to save tradition of Sabarimala intensifies

Bharatiya Janata Party, Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Hindu Aikyavedi participated in the protest.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala devotees being removed in a private bus while they were blocking the road, as part of the protest against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter the Sabarimala temple, at Thoppumpady on Wednesday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest against the Supreme Court’s recent verdict of permitting the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple has intensified with hundreds, including women and children, taking out a protest march and blocking the busy traffic junctions in the city.

Chanting hymns, the protesters blocked the road for nearly one hour. The protests, which began around 11 am, concluded at noon.

The protest was mainly carried out, under the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, in the busiest junctions such as at Vyttila, Kaloor, Thoppumpady, Piravom, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva, North Paravur, Kalamassery, Kalady, Cherai and Pattimattom demanding to preserve the rituals at the Sabarimala temple.

According to the leaders who participated in the march, the protest was organised to preserve the sanctity of the Sabarimala temple.

“The LDF Government is moving against the people’s sentiments. Irrespective of caste and community, all are protesting against it.

“But the LDF Government is deploying police force to allow the entry of women,” said a leader when asked about the protest organised as part of the state-wide blockade.

