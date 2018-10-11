Reliving the brilliance of Balabhaskar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paying tribute to one of the finest musicians from the state, Event Management Association Kerala organised a musical evening in memory of violinist Balabhaskar on Wednesday. Performances by friends and fans at Maharaja's College auditorium evoked a sense of nostalgia and sadness.

A packed hall saw an array of violin recitals and musical compositions of Balabhaskar's evergreen songs. The members of Balabhaskar's The Big Band, reminisced about the talented musician and compassionate human being.

"Tributes die down, memories fade away, but the magic of his music will linger amongst us for years to come," said Sreelakhmi, a student of Maharaja's.