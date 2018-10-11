Home Cities Kochi

The bottling plant gets emergency response vehicle

The newly acquired emergency response vehicle was launched at the Indian Oil Corporation's LPG bottling plant on Wednesday.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The newly acquired emergency response vehicle was launched at the Indian Oil Corporation's LPG bottling plant on Wednesday. The vehicle has been fitted with modern equipment needed to tackle situations when tankers transporting LPG or other fuel meet with accidents. A mock fire drill was also conducted as a part of the function.

According to IOC chief general manager P S Mony, the company has implemented CSR projects worth Rs 4 crore in the state.

"The company gave funds under its CSR initiative to cultivate around 1,500 acres of Thottara puncha paddy field. The company also helped market the rice under the Thottara brand," he said.

The company will provide financial help to cultivate Thottara rice in the coming years too, he said.
According to officers, the Udayamperoor bottling plant has also bagged the ISO 14001 certification for environmental protection.

"The company also bagged certifications for providing a healthy working atmosphere in its plants and for conservation of fuel," the company authorities said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp