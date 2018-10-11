The bottling plant gets emergency response vehicle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The newly acquired emergency response vehicle was launched at the Indian Oil Corporation's LPG bottling plant on Wednesday. The vehicle has been fitted with modern equipment needed to tackle situations when tankers transporting LPG or other fuel meet with accidents. A mock fire drill was also conducted as a part of the function.

According to IOC chief general manager P S Mony, the company has implemented CSR projects worth Rs 4 crore in the state.

"The company gave funds under its CSR initiative to cultivate around 1,500 acres of Thottara puncha paddy field. The company also helped market the rice under the Thottara brand," he said.

The company will provide financial help to cultivate Thottara rice in the coming years too, he said.

According to officers, the Udayamperoor bottling plant has also bagged the ISO 14001 certification for environmental protection.

"The company also bagged certifications for providing a healthy working atmosphere in its plants and for conservation of fuel," the company authorities said.