‘Will go to any extent to protect devotees’ faith’

The Congress and UDF will go to any extent to protect the faith of devotees in the Sabarimala issue, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress and UDF will go to any extent to protect the faith of devotees in the Sabarimala issue, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday.

“Social evils and faith are different. Each religion has its own beliefs. It should not be questioned in courts. The CPM and BJP have made Sabarimala, which is the best example of secularism, a land of controversy. The government, which has not implemented many SC orders, is attempting to implement the Sabarimala verdict hastily,” Chennithala said. He was in Kochi inaugurating a programme organised by the DCC to accord reception to UDF convener Benny Behanan and felicitating veteran leader P P Thankachan, who stepped down as convener.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not grown to such an extent that he will teach the Congress about renaissance movements. The Communist party had no role in renaissance movements. It did not even exist at the time. The Congress always fights all kind of communalism,” he said.

He said corruption of crores of rupees took place in granting licences to breweries in the state. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has granted the licence which five of his predecessors hesitated to implement, at a time when the state is recovering from floods,” he said. DCC president T J Vinod presided over the function.

