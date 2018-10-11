Women’s wing of KBS files review plea in SC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) on Wednesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on the latter’s order allowing women devotees of all ages entry into the Sabarimala temple. The KBS women wing filed the petition through advocate Sanand Ramakrishnan, KBS state president Karimpuzha Raman told reporters.

“In 2015, the Supreme Court, while considering a petition on rituals in the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple said the thantri of the temple can decide on the rituals to be followed. If he fails to take a decision, it can be taken after consulting experts. However, in the Sabarimala case, the Supreme Court did not consider its earlier verdict. We want the apex court to come out with an amicable solution in on the Sabarimala issue,” said Raman.

He said the Sabarimala issue could not be considered as a case of gender bias as women aged above 50 years were permitted into the hill shrine. He also said despite the SC verdict, no women from their community would visit Sabarimala. Even women cops won’t enter the temple, he said.

The KBS has also planned agitations across the state against the verdict. A human chain will be formed in Palakkad on Sunday. Protests will also be organised in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam.