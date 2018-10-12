Home Cities Kochi

Art for survival

His entire life was rooted in art. Since school days, he yearned to become an artist and later when he realised the difficulties to exist as one, he co-founded an art gallery to aid his friends.

KOCHI:  His entire life was rooted in art. Since school days, he yearned to become an artist and later when he realised the difficulties to exist as one, he co-founded an art gallery to aid his friends. Life of Sreekanth Nettoor, a Kochi-based independent artist, has always been a roller-coaster ride. ‘Octo’ - the latest franchise of the exhibitions organised by Indriyam paves the way for eight artists from the city including himself. 

“The Art Gallery was co-founded with my friend Narayanan Mohanan after realising the struggles to present the works as an independent artist. We selected the artists for Octo from the art workshop held by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi in August,” says Sreekanth who completed her Bachelors in Fine Arts from RLV College of Fine Arts, Tripunithura.

His three acrylic paintings exhibited at the event are special for various reasons. “My paintings at the exhibition are under the theme of ‘Vision from Above.’ Every long-distance vision is abstract and conveys a different set of perception in us. Many of our actions are made out of such long-distance vision that lacks clarity. I tried to convey the same through these works,” says the Kochi-based artist.  

The painter who won the gold medal, annually given by the Akademi for emerging artists in 2006 opines that the workshops he attended played a vital role in his evolvement as an artist. “These workshops taught me a thing or two that fuels my journey to become an artist. Other than learning, you get to meet many like-minded individuals. They helped us a lot in realising many dreams,” he opines. As a person who voices for prioritising learned artists in exhibitions is aiming up for a new exhibition soon. 

