Loan shark Maharajan again sent to police custody in Kochi 

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFCMC) Eranakulam sent him in police custody for evidence collection and interrogation. 

KOCHI:  P Maharajan, the alleged kingpin of an illegal money lending racket, was again sent to police custody for five days on Thursday. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFCMC) Eranakulam sent him in police custody for evidence collection and interrogation. 

“He is now in custody in connection with a case registered on July 25 based on a complaint filed by one Shahul Hameed. We will interrogate him soon and will produce him before the court again,” said an officer. According to the police, the complainant repaid Rs 65 lakh of the total Rs 2 crore he took as loan from Maharajan. However, he demanded Rs 3 crore, including interest, from him. Following this, he had approached the police. 

Maharajan, who was arrested in Chennai after and brought to Kochi on September 29, was granted an interim bail the next day.  The following day, he was sent to police custody for 10 days. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Thopumpady Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking permission to interrogate Maharajan. 

