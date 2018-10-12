Home Cities Kochi

Sanjeevanam Hospital to open on Thursday

Ensuring natural wellness and aiming to provide the highest standards of healthcare, Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital has been launched at Pallikara, Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ensuring natural wellness and aiming to provide the highest standards of healthcare, Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital has been launched at Pallikara, Kochi. The hospital will be open to guests from October 18. The hospital combines the science of Ayurveda with other wellness practices such as naturopathy, yoga, physiotherapy and modern diagnostics to provide patients with a unique, effective and wholesome healing experience.

The aim of Sanjeevanam is to act as a catalyst in driving Ayurveda ahead by combing the best of age-old Ayurveda and modern concepts of medicine. “Ayurveda has been at the forefront of the growth of our business and we feel it is time for us to give back something to the society through the science of Ayurveda,” said A V Anoop, managing director of Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital.

The hospital has a team of qualified Ayurveda doctors, allopathy specialists, dieticians, physiotherapists as well as trained and amenable therapists. “The hospital aims to offer specialised treatment for musculoskeletal disorders, obesity-related disorders, neuromuscular disorders, obstetrics and gynaecology, skin and hair care clinic and lifestyle management,” said Dr Anil V Kaimal, medical superintendent.  

The facilities
The hospital is equipped with modern amenities such as a fully equipped fitness centre, physiotherapy centre, e-library, movie theatre, yoga decks, separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian restaurants and recreation centres. Spacious and well-appointed rooms are available for the guests accompanying the patients to stay. The hospital is designed to be eco-friendly and leave behind a minimal carbon footprint. As a first initiative in the state, all water at the facility is heated using heat dissipating from the hospital HVAC systems.

