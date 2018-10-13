AISAT Engineering College's NSS unit holds blood donation camp
Kalamassery municipal chairperson Jessy Peter inaugurated the camp. She urged the youth to come forward to donate blood and to create awareness among others on blood donation.
Published: 13th October 2018 11:42 AM | Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:42 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: To create awareness among people about blood donation, NSS unit of the AISAT Engineering College, Kalamassery, in association with Amrita Hospital and HDFC Bank organised a blood donation camp at the college on Friday.
Kalamassery municipal chairperson Jessy Peter inaugurated the camp. She urged the youth to come forward to donate blood and to create awareness among others on blood donation.
Over 50 students and faculty of the college donated blood at the camp.
AISAT associate manager Fr Joseph Rajan Kizhavana, principal Dr Philip Kurian, Vice-principal Vincent K John, NSS programme officer Deepu Kurian, Dr Prasanth and Vishnu attended the camp.