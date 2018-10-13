AISAT Engineering College's NSS unit holds blood donation camp

Home Cities Kochi

Students participating in a blood donation camp at AISAT, Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To create awareness among people about blood donation, NSS unit of the AISAT Engineering College, Kalamassery, in association with Amrita Hospital and HDFC Bank organised a blood donation camp at the college on Friday. 

Over 50 students and faculty of the college donated blood at the camp. 

AISAT associate manager Fr Joseph Rajan Kizhavana, principal Dr Philip Kurian, Vice-principal Vincent K John, NSS programme officer Deepu Kurian, Dr Prasanth and Vishnu attended the camp.

