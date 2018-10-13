Indian Navy offers Operational Sea Training to Malaysian Navy Ship in Kochi

Home Cities Kochi

This is the first time a Malaysian ship is undergoing such a training activity in India.

Royal Malaysian Navy Ship KD Jebat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marking a new chapter in Operational Sea Training, the Indian Navy has started giving OST to a Malaysian Navy Ship in Kochi. The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Ship KD Jebat, commanded by Commander Mohammed Noorsyarizal Bin Mohammed Noordin, got the first training from the Indian Navy. The vessel which arrived the other day will get 12 days training under the aegis of the Indian Naval Workup Team (INWT). 

The OST of KD Jebat is a major milestone in enhancing naval cooperation between India and Malaysia. It also forms an integral part of India’s policy of capability building of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) littoral nations. Over the next two weeks, the INWT will train the crew of KD Jebat in various aspects of operations at sea. 

KD Jebat is a Lekiu class guided missile frigate and is based at Lumut, as part of the 23rd Frigate Squadron of the Royal Malaysian Navy. The ship was built by Yarrow Shipbuilders, Glasgow, England, and commissioned on Nov 10, 1999. It is named after Hang Jebat, the erstwhile Laksamana (Admiral) of the Malacca Sultanate.

Earlier, Commander Mohammed Noorsyarizal also called on Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command (SNC), and discussed foreign cooperation issues between the two countries. Later in the day, the Commanding Officer of the RMN ship called on Rear Admiral S J Singh, NM, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), who gave the CO a broad overview of the workup schedule and training-related activities.

