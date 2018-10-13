Maradu native arrested for making fake seal, signature in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A-32-year old was arrested by the Fort Kochi Police on Friday for preparing a land sketch using a fake seal and signature of the taluk surveyor and submitting it to a bank for availing a loan.

The arrested was identified as P V Pradeep Kumar, a native of Maradu. According to the police, the accused prepared a land sketch for one Joseph Joby for availing the loan from a bank. "The accused prepared a fake seal and made a fake signature in the name of the taluk surveyor. However, the fake seal and signature were detected by the bank authorities," a police officer said.

Based on the complaint by the bank, Joby was arrested by last week. He confessed to the police that the seal and signature were made by Pradeep Kumar.

"Pradeep was summoned to the police station and later his arrest was recorded. He was produced before the magistrate and was remanded," the police officer said.