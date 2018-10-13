Home Cities Kochi

Maradu native arrested for making fake seal, signature in Kochi

 A-32-year old was arrested by the Fort Kochi Police on Friday for preparing a land sketch using a fake seal and signature of the taluk surveyor and submitting it to a bank for availing a loan. 

Published: 13th October 2018 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

A former BHU student was arrested on the complaint of junior doctors after violence broke out between two sides at the BHU campus.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A-32-year old was arrested by the Fort Kochi Police on Friday for preparing a land sketch using a fake seal and signature of the taluk surveyor and submitting it to a bank for availing a loan. 

The arrested was identified as P V Pradeep Kumar, a native of Maradu. According to the police, the accused prepared a land sketch for one Joseph Joby for availing the loan from a bank. "The accused prepared a fake seal and made a fake signature in the name of the taluk surveyor. However, the fake seal and signature were detected by the bank authorities," a police officer said. 

Based on the complaint by the bank, Joby was arrested by last week. He confessed to the police that the seal and signature were made by Pradeep Kumar. 

"Pradeep was summoned to the police station and later his arrest was recorded. He was produced before the magistrate and was remanded," the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fort Kochi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp