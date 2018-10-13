State government mulls waste-to-energy plants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is looking into options for setting up waste-to-energy plants in all cities and municipalities. While speaking after inaugurating a seminar here on e-waste treatment, Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen said the plan is to launch a centralised mechanism for solid waste treatment in every municipality and city.

The minister's remarks come in the wake of the challenges the state has faced because of inadequate waste treatment facilities in the post-flood cleaning scenario. "The greatest lesson Malayalees learnt from the floods is 'humanity'. Everyone in the state joined hands without discrimination. We should demonstrate the same unity while trying to rebuild the state," said Moideen.

Clean Kerala former managing director Kabeer B Haroon presented the challenges posed in the treatment of e-waste at the seminar. He said e-waste should be handled carefully as its contents include lead, cadmium and mercury which are toxic.

The programme was jointly organised by apex body of residents' associations EDRAAC, Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala company and G J Nature Care Energy Private Ltd.

