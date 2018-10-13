Home Cities Kochi

Talk on opportunities in healthcare for startups held at Maker Village in Kochi

DocTech was organised by Maker Village wherein the participating doctors offered their expertise and guidance to the healthcare startups at the country’s largest exclusive electronic incubator.

Published: 13th October 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, DocTech, a conversation of doctors with techies was held on Thursday to discuss the ‘Opportunities in HealthCare for Startups’. A team of doctors who participated in the event presented a wide range of opportunities for startups in the medical sector and also offered them mentorship for innovations in the domain.

DocTech was organised by Maker Village wherein the participating doctors offered their expertise and guidance to the healthcare startups at the country’s largest exclusive electronic incubator to come up with products beneficial to the medical community.

The team of twelve doctors was led by Dr Biju Joy, Head, Department of Radiology, Rajagiri Hospital, and Dr Gigy Kuruttukulam, HOD of Neurology and Interventional Neurologist of Rajagiri Hospital, offered to mentor the healthcare startups at Maker Village to come up with products beneficial to the medical community.

Dr Biju gave a presentation on the phenomenal changes on the anvil with the advent of technology in healthcare. Dr Gigy mentioned that in a hospital at every turn there is an exciting opportunity for a startup. Doctors from all departments, including Radiology, Physiotherapy, Dermatology, Neurology, Surgery, and Cardiology, participated in the talk. 

Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair said the conversation with doctors was held for healthcare startups from the ecosystem and those who wanted to kick-start healthcare startups. “We have decided to make this association into a wider platform by including more and more people from the doctor community and a wider network of startups to make into a ‘one-of-its-kind’ interactive platform in the healthcare startup domain,” he added.

Prasad also said that such regular events would be conducted with a wider network of key stakeholders in the healthcare domain leading to a national event with an exclusive focus on the healthcare startup domain. The team of doctors expressed their willingness to provide a one-on-one mentorship to the product ideas that were presented during the interactive session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DocTech Healthcare startups Doctors Techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp