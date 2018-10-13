Talk on opportunities in healthcare for startups held at Maker Village in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, DocTech, a conversation of doctors with techies was held on Thursday to discuss the ‘Opportunities in HealthCare for Startups’. A team of doctors who participated in the event presented a wide range of opportunities for startups in the medical sector and also offered them mentorship for innovations in the domain.

DocTech was organised by Maker Village wherein the participating doctors offered their expertise and guidance to the healthcare startups at the country’s largest exclusive electronic incubator to come up with products beneficial to the medical community.

The team of twelve doctors was led by Dr Biju Joy, Head, Department of Radiology, Rajagiri Hospital, and Dr Gigy Kuruttukulam, HOD of Neurology and Interventional Neurologist of Rajagiri Hospital, offered to mentor the healthcare startups at Maker Village to come up with products beneficial to the medical community.

Dr Biju gave a presentation on the phenomenal changes on the anvil with the advent of technology in healthcare. Dr Gigy mentioned that in a hospital at every turn there is an exciting opportunity for a startup. Doctors from all departments, including Radiology, Physiotherapy, Dermatology, Neurology, Surgery, and Cardiology, participated in the talk.

Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair said the conversation with doctors was held for healthcare startups from the ecosystem and those who wanted to kick-start healthcare startups. “We have decided to make this association into a wider platform by including more and more people from the doctor community and a wider network of startups to make into a ‘one-of-its-kind’ interactive platform in the healthcare startup domain,” he added.

Prasad also said that such regular events would be conducted with a wider network of key stakeholders in the healthcare domain leading to a national event with an exclusive focus on the healthcare startup domain. The team of doctors expressed their willingness to provide a one-on-one mentorship to the product ideas that were presented during the interactive session.