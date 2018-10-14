Home Cities Kochi

Flood-affected Chendamangalam weavers get aid

The GI tagged textiles from the region were already gasping due to factors such as rising costs, threat from powerloom fabrics and, more importantly, unavailability of skilled manpower

Published: 14th October 2018

Workers engaged in cleaning at the Chendamangalam Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society which was flooded  Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reached out to help rejuvenate the Chendamangalam Handloom Society which was ravaged completely by the calamitous floods. Chendamangalam is historically famous for its handloom craft with close to 600 weavers spread across five societies engaged in traditional weaving.

The GI tagged textiles from the region were already gasping due to factors such as rising costs, threat from powerloom fabrics and, more importantly, unavailability of skilled manpower. That is when nature unleashed its fury, submerging almost the entire handloom machinery.

More than 100 looms were damaged fully in the floods and what remained were the loom frames and thoughts of a daunting future for the 550 odd families in Chendamangalam. Stocks worth `75 lakh to  `1 crore, including finished products like dothis, sarees and two-piece sets were drenched. The Chamber had adopted 12 looms which were repaired and put back into action.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Cochin, which was instrumental in many calamity relief activities, took note of the situation and came forward to help restore the looms in Chendamangalam.
“We are looking at restoring the livelihoods of the weavers here, rather than offering short term gain,” said Chamber president Madhusudan Gupta while handing over cheques towards the repair of machinery at Chendamangalam on Thursday. 

