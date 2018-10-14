Second chartered flight with tourists arrives at Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The season’s second chartered flight to Kerala, carrying 59 tourists from France, arrived at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday. A ceremonial reception was accorded to the French tourists, who arrived on ‘TMR Perle D’orient’, by Kerala Tourism Department. The first chartered flight of the season arrived here last month, carrying 60 tourists from Australia.

“The arrival of the second chartered flight is a boost to Kerala’s effort to attract more foreign and domestic tourists after the recent flood,” said state tourism secretary Rani George.“The tourists’ inflow has already started and it will gain momentum in the coming days. The state has recovered from the impact of the flood very quickly. Kerala Tourism is back on the track,” said Tourism Department director P Bala Kiran.

The French tourists will visit different destinations in the state, including Kumarakom, before leaving for Sri Lanka on Monday.