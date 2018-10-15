A fare hike in the offing

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The KSWTD which has been running its boat services at nominal fares is contemplating to increase its fares, after a period of five years. The proposal, made by the KSWTD officials have been forwarded to the Transport Department. According to officials, ordinary boat services, including the ones which circulate frequently in the Ernakulam-Vypeen, Ernakulam-Vaduthala, Ernakulam-Fort Kochi circuit, are only charging Rs 4 per head.

“The fares have remained the same for the past five years. Before that, it was hiked only in 2001. However, with the frequent increase in petrol and diesel prices, we felt there was a need to increase the charges because we are running at an extreme loss,” said officials with the department. If a fare revision takes place, it will also be inclusive of boats including the Superexpress.

The Transport Department had hiked the passenger fares in 2013, following a NATPAC report which studied the operational expenses of ferries operating in Kerala. “The department does not hike its fair on a frequent basis because we are well aware of the demand and the utility of such services. Many of the passengers opt our boats owing to various factors including time, less traffic hassle and cheaper rates. The fares will only be hiked keeping in mind the public sentiments,” officials added. KSWTD officials added that they are contemplating to introduce more fuel-efficient boats in the future and will launch more solar-powered boats.