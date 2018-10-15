Home Cities Kochi

A walk to remember

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to make people aware of the evolution and development of modern Kochi, a heritage walk was organised by an NGO, Sahapedia, in the city. Narrating the story of the city, the walk started from the Durbar Hall Art Gallery at eight in the morning.

The walk saw the participation of more than 10 people. On the trail to understanding the administrative setup of the old Kochi, the group visited Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Ernakulathappan temple, the old court complexes, Maharaja’s College, Subhash Park and the harbour.“Along the way, the group was explained about the way the city rose to modernity,” says Balagopal, who led the walk.

This is the first heritage walk in Kochi. “A lot of such tours are done in Tripunithura. We have a lot of old buildings in the city. However, some of them are being torn down to build new ones. So this was a way to create a conversation about this,” says Balagopal.

