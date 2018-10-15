Home Cities Kochi

Aussie gesture to Kerala flood hit: From our village to yours charity dinner

It was no surprise that when the Teixeiras heard that the resort had gone under six feet of water in the floods, they offered to send some financial assistance.

The Teixeiras with Sreeni and his wife at the Neelambari Resort at Arattupuzha

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: Last May, Australian restaurant owners Antonio (Tex) and Kellie Teixeira came to Kerala with their family to enjoy Thrissur Pooram. They stayed at the Neelambari Resort at Arattupuzha near Thrissur. Resort owner Sreeni was much taken up by the fact that the couple had adopted three children. “The girl Mkhaya was from Ethiopia, elder boy Locklyn is of Philippines origin while younger boy Jun Yung is from Vietnam,” said Sreeni.

Soon, a friendship developed between the Teixeiras, and Sreeni and his wife Meera. Tex said: “Sreeni and Meera cared for us so much.” So, it was no surprise that when they heard the resort had gone under six feet of water in the floods, the Teixeiras offered to send some financial assistance.

“I replied I could manage, but they said they could help many of the poor people whose houses had been washed away,” said Sreeni. He did not hear from them for a while. Then on Thursday, he got a WhatsApp message from them.

Tex and Kellie will hold a fund-raising dinner on October 23 at their ‘Lemon and Thyme’ restaurant in Queensland for the villagers of Arattupuzha. It is titled, ‘From Our Village to Yours Charity Dinner’. The meal is priced at 50 Australian dollars.

The menu will be Indian. The entrée item will consist of vegetable pakoras, beef and vegetable samosas, with spiced mango chutney. In the main meal, there will be a choice of North Indian lamb and potato curry, butter chicken, and coconut pumpkin pie. All meals will be served with rice, chutney and naan.

