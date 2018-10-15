Chennai students win Rajagiri’s biz quiz

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Akhil Siddharth P and Preetham Upadhya of PES University in Bengaluru, Jayakanthan R and Bibin Babu of Tata Consultancy Services in Chennai won the finals of Indian Oil Rajagiri National Business Quiz held at the valley campus of Rajagiri in Kakkanad on Saturday for the student and corporate category respectively.

This was the culmination of the three online quizzes held over a period of one month across India and one offline quiz held at the campus. More than 2,110 teams participated.Five teams each in student and corporate category were selected for the semi-finals. Three teams from both categories were shortlisted from the offline preliminary round held earlier on the day for the finals.

The semifinals for the competition were held separately for student and corporate categories and three top teams each from both the groups qualified for the joint finals.The other teams qualified for the finals were Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali and Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad from colleges and Novartis, Hyderabad and Nexus Consulting, Bangalore from corporate.

The quizmaster was Oracle India’s vice president and CTO Mitesh Agarwal. The prize money of Rs 1 lakh for the winners and cash awards for the first and second runners-up were presented by P S Moni, state head and chief general manager of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at the valedictory function.

Dinesh P Thampi, president of Kerala Management Association was the guest of honour for the occasion. Capgemini senior director Ray Simon, director of Rajagiri Group of Institutions Rev Mathew Vattathara CMI, executive director Joseph I Injodey and principal Binoy Joseph were also present at the event.