Chin up, princess

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 19th edition of the state pageant, Impresario Miss Kerala 2018, is all set to scorch the ramp and your screens too.Held at the Le Meridien Convention Centre, the event will commence from 6.30 pm onwards on October 16. Since its advent, the pageant has been providing a progressive platform for Malayali women in the state and across the world to showcase their extraordinary abilities, act as a mouthpiece for their strong voices and present the ambassador for young Malayali women.Presented by Tulsi Villas and Apartments, the pageant this year aims to celebrate the diverse stories of India’s handmade crafts.

Gaurav Jai Gupta’s Akaaro founded in 2010, Karishma Sahni’s four-year-old brand Ka-Sha, and Shreya Oza’s Asa, are the three brands that would adorn the 22 contestants through the multiple rounds. The respective clothing ranges reflect stories of human craft, Indian textile and arts, and fashion that is ‘global in appeal and Indian at heart’.Hotel Le Meridian will continue to be the hospitality sponsor along with BSY, Parakkat and Globers as the support sponsors.

Essential changes would be the official make-up partner while Urban Affairs and TecG Theatre would be the official magazine partner and online partner respectively. In the days leading up to the grand finale, contestants are groomed and trained for seven days by Ramesh Menon, their guiding light.

Murali Menon and Nuthan Manohar are the mentors for the contestants while Priyanka Shah heads the fashion choreography.Apart from the main title, the contestants would vie for Miss Culinary, Miss Talented, Miss Voice, Miss Beautiful Hair, Miss Instaface, Miss Congeniality, Miss Viewers Choice, Miss Fitness and Miss Philanthropist.

The event would be replete with performances by various artists. The panel of judges includes celebrities and achievers from different walks of life. Chairman Hareesh Babu, CEO of the Impressario Event Marketing Company, said he was proud of the pageant that had set a stage for bringing many deserving girls to the limelight.

In a first, the event can be can viewed online live on your phones and computers by accessing the link, https://tecgtheater.cpm/liveevent/misskerala2018.