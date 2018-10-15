Home Cities Kochi

Civil Supplies Dept to scan illegal BPL card holders

The Civil Supplies Department has restarted its inspection to find out the illegal BPL ration card holders in Ernakulam district.

Published: 15th October 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Civil Supplies Department has restarted its inspection to find out the illegal BPL ration card holders in Ernakulam district. Due to the flood and the relief activities, the department had to stop its inception earlier. Even after several announcements from the department, people have not converted their
illegal cards at the office. Around 613 illegal cards have been found by the Civil Supplies Department from seven taluks in the month of October. These cards were converted to Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards.

“Through the media, several announcements were given for the people to turn up their ration cards, but they have failed to do so. And therefore we are planning to intensify our search,” said an officer of the Civil Supplies Department.

As part of intensifying the search, a special team has been formed for inspection under the Taluk Supply Officer, Rationing Officer and Rationing Inspector.



