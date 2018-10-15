Cruise liner Boudicca calls at Cochin Port

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a fillip to the ailing tourism sector in the city, the first cruise liner, Boudicca arrived at the Cochin Port on Sunday. The liner, carrying 469 high-end passengers, is the first in the series of liners which will call at the port this season.

According to Cochin Port Trust authorities, more than 50 luxury cruise liners are expected to hit the shores this season, up from the 42 that arrived last year. “The cruise season begins in October and goes on till May. This season, we expect 50 liners to come calling. Bigger ships will arrive soon.

This will give the tourism sector a great push,” said Cochin Port Trust

The tourists were given a warm welcome. A new, air-conditioned tent has been put up on the wharf for passenger facilitation as a stop-gap arrangement till the new cruise terminal is made operational. The tent includes emigration, baggage and toilet facilities for passengers. The Tourism Department also treated the visitors to an art show, ‘‘Kaleidoscope - Kerala’s Performing Arts’, in a makeshift theatre complex at the wharf. While Singarimelam and Kathakali artists offered the visitors a glimpse of Kerala, handicraft stalls showcasing curios and unique items were also put up.

Making destinations more accessible Aiming to provide more facilities for tourists, the Cochin Port Trust has urged tour operators to facilitate chopper service to various destinations.

Though sources with the CPT says it will not directly operate the service, it will provide all facilities for the same. It had also put forward a proposal with the Southern Railways to operate a steam locomotive train services from the Harbour Terminus for tourists, which is under consideration.

Flights too arrive

The season’s second chartered flight to Kerala, carrying 59 tourists from France, arrived at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday. The French tourists will visit different destinations in the state, including Kumarakom, before leaving for Sri Lanka on Monday. The first chartered flight of the season arrived here last month, carrying 60 tourists from Australia.