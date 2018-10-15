Need for vector control

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rural areas are making way for urban spaces at an alarming rate. With the Centre and State governments making a vociferous demand for urbanisation consisting of skyscrapers, metro rail, elevated highways and others health experts are calling the authorities concerned to spare a thought for public health also. According to Dr Arun Kumar, head of Environmental Science, Bayer South Asia (an organization that works in the field of health and nutrition), it is high time that vector-control programmes should become a core component of urban planning.

“Considering the geoclimatic conditions we have, India is endemic to vector-borne diseases. With the Centre and State governments giving a clarion call for urbanisation, the challenges will worsen,” said Dr Arun, over the telephone from Mumbai.

Citing that the dialogue on ‘Protecting Communities: Vector Control in Action’ organised jointly by Bayer and ASSOCHAM Dialogue at New Delhi in September was a big step towards bringing stakeholders under a roof to discuss the issue of vector-borne diseases, Arun further added that public-private partnership could do wonders in containing the same.

“The fact is vector-borne disease management has become more complex now. Though the government agencies had successfully brought down the malaria outbreak, the spike in dengue cases is a matter of concern. The pace at which urbanisation is happening and unscientific planning were some of the contributing factors,” said Arun.

When asked if Bayer would provide the technical expertise to government agencies in controlling vector-borne disease outbreak, Arun said that the organization at present is closely associating with the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme and added that it is also weighing the idea of associating with Union Ministry of Health and other agencies.

“The key is to use Bayer’s experience in the field of vector-borne disease control for the sake of public health. But along with it, innovation of new technology for vector control should also have to develop. There is where the public-private partnership could turn fruitful,” added Arun.