Online cab drivers to roll out call-based service from November 1

Passengers can book a cab by calling the toll-free number provided on the website www.savaricabs.com.

Published: 15th October 2018 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: After the online cab dream fizzled out for many drivers, they were left holding the debt sheet and worrying about the huge amounts they owed the banks.  However, it seems things are looking up for them. For the Online Cabs Association (OCA) has launched a car rental service. Christened ‘Savari cabs’, the service will become operational from November 1. It will not be an online service. Rather, passengers would have to call a toll-free number to book a cab.

“The service will be launched from the Vallarpadam Basilica. Passengers can book a cab by calling the toll-free number provided on our website (www.savaricabs.com). Initially, we will start with 200 cars,” said OCA president Sunil P M.  He said the cab service is unlike the one provided by Uber and Ola. “We offer package services like trips to the airport. We will also provide services to outstation destinations,” Sunil said.

Drivers who have joined Savari cabs are the ones who were driving for Uber and Ola cab aggregators.  “At present, we have 250 members. The registration process has been halted for now as we want to see how the service fares before expanding,” Sunil said.  “The service is not incentive based. The rates are fixed in tandem with the ones charged by online cab services. The minimum fare is Rs 499 and the total fare depends on the distance travelled,” Sunil said. OCA secretary Shajo Jose said the fares are customer-friendly and there won’t be any surge prices.

Safety first

Shajo said one thing which made Savari cabs safe and dependable was the fact they had allowed only those drivers who have been properly vetted by the police. “Passengers’ safety is out topmost priority. All the cabs will be properly checked for defects. Only well-maintained and hygienically-kept cars will be allowed to operate,” Jose said. The cabs will have live tracking facility installed. OCA office-bearers said the service will also be senior citizen-friendly. “Our drivers have been sensitised about the way they should behave with senior citizens. The drivers will provide all necessary help like boarding, de-boarding and carrying luggage,” he said.

