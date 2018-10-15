Photo exhibition, events to mark World Food Day tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: World Food Day will be observed in the city on Tuesday under the theme ‘Zero Hunger Kochi’ .

Jointly organised by the Kochi branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Photojournalists Forum, Undopothichor.com, the General Hospital Dietary Department and KMM college, Thrikkakkara, under the Jaibharath Educational Foundation, the day’s observation and a photography exhibition will be inaugurated by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd managing director A P M Muhammad Haneesh at the Ernakulam General Hospital at 10 am. The photo exhibition by the Photojournalist Forum will be based on the theme ‘Hunger and Food’ and claims to be an ‘eye-opener’ for those who show unnecessary luxury in food. The top three exhibits will be awarded with cash prizes of `5000, `3000 and `2000 by IMA.

The 10th phase of Haritham Jeevanam, the organic farming project of the hospital, will also begin the same day. Students from KMM College will give food packs to needy persons in the city on the day.

Undo Pothichor founder Justin K Abraham; General Hospital superintendent Dr A Anitha, senior dietician Maya Lakshmi, KMM College principal Dr P V Sumithran, IMA president Dr MI Junaid Rahman, secretary Dr Haneesh Meerasa, Photojournalist Forum convener Prakash Elamakkara, joint conveners Mahesh Prabhu and Shiyami Thodupuzha and treasurer Manu Shelly will be present.

It is said around 1,000 kg of food items is wasted daily in the city from restaurants and catering centres. World Food Day is celebrated every year around the world on October 16 in honour of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN in 1945.