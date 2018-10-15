Home Cities Kochi

Punchiri project, Lupus Trust India inaugurated

Rishiraj Singh IPS, Excise Commissioner, inaugurated World Arthritis day Observation jointly organised by Kerala Arthritis and Rheumatism Society and Dr Shenoy’s CARE, Nettoor.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rishiraj Singh IPS, Excise Commissioner, inaugurated World Arthritis day Observation jointly organised by Kerala Arthritis and Rheumatism Society and Dr Shenoy’s CARE, Nettoor.The event saw the launch of Punchiri - an initiative of CARE and ASIF, an association of rheumatic patients, for giving free
injections to poor Ankylosing arthritis patients - and Lupus Trust India for better treatment and rehabilitation of  Lupus patients.

IMA president Dr Junaid Rahman launched the logo of Lupus Trust India. Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, Rheumatologist Ambassador of Asia Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology; Dr Regeena Shahin and Dr Azad Sait led awareness class on the treatment and remedies of rheumatic disorders.

