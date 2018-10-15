Home Cities Kochi

Road work with little planning leaves commuters in a fix

Most commuters were dependent on the Thuthiyoor Road, a shortcut, for negotiating the stretch, as the Kakkanad-Palarivattom road was in tatters.

Published: 15th October 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the start of the long-pending repair work along the Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch has bought cheers to the commuters, the simultaneous undertaking of work on the Thuthiyoor Road is causing traffic issues along the route.

Most commuters were dependent on the Thuthiyoor Road, a shortcut, for negotiating the stretch, as the Kakkanad-Palarivattom road was in tatters. However, with both roads being repaired simultaneously, the motorists are left with few options than suffer through the dilemma.

Many blame the lack of forethought in undertaking work and controlling traffic for the present crisis.
The initial plan to undertake patchwork at Thuthiyoor road had to be changed after the road caved in during work. This necessitated elaborate rebuilding works, depriving the motorists of this shortcut.
The Thuthiyoor Road begins from behind the Czes and has two entries at Padamugal and Chakkaraparambu. Though the work on this stretch has been going on for a week, the authorities decided to go ahead with the patchwork on the  Palarivattom- Kakkanad stretch too without considering the traffic issues this would cause. This road is also a shortcut from Seaport Airport road to Palarivattom.

“Numerous vehicles use this road during office time and the construction works at daytime is troubling the local people and commuters. There was only a small crack on the road. This was caused by the piling work on a nearby construction site. A pipe across the road had also broke. The soil constitutions is also a factor here,” said Anthony, a resident.

“The Thuthiyoor road has been in use for some time now. Though miniature land slip occurs at times, there has been no caving in as the one that has happened now,” said Aravindakshan Nair, a resident.The Kakkanad- Palarivattom road revamp work will go on till October 31.

