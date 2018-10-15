Home Cities Kochi

RSP urges authorities to cancel the licence of hotels selling stale food

The recent search conducted by the municipality found stale food from major five hotels, the seized foods were displayed in front of the municipality and yet they are open.

KOCHI: Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) has urged the food safety and Tripunithura Municipality to take steps against those vendors who sell stale food at hotels in the city. “Even after taking actions against some of the hotels in Tripunithura for the sale of stale food, the shop owners have not learned. The authorities must cancel the licences of those hotels which sell such stale food to the public,” said Rashtriya Samaj Party State President Vivek K Vijayan.

The authorities will issue only notices and later they are charged with petty cases and it gets carried away. The municipality has failed to take actions against such hotel lobbies. “Politicians are ruling over such lobbies. The sale of stale food is risking the lives of people,” he said.

A complaint has been filed against such hotels to the Tripunithura Municipality. He also said that if they do not take any actions against such hotel lobbies functioning in the city, they will protest until licences of such hotels are cancelled.

