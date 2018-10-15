Thanal project: Construction of fifth house begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the fifth house under the ‘Thanal’ project, aimed at rebuilding Cheranalloor, which is one of the worst affected areas in Ernakulam Assembly constituency in the recent floods. Thanal project is a part the “Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam” campaign launched by Hibi Eden MLA.

The MLA said they are planning to rebuild 50 houses, which suffered severe damages in the flood. “Foundation stones will be laid for the construction of next two houses in the coming week,” said Hibi.

The MLA said the construction of the first house, which is being built for Kamalakshi Balakrishnan, a resident of Cheranalloor, will be completed within November.

The fifth house, for which the foundation stone was laid by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, is being constructed for Lalan Kolarikkal a resident of the 11th ward in Chernalloor. Lalan is a fisherman. His mother, wife and two children were residing at a house here. However, after flood water entering the house, fissures developed in the walls and damaged the small house.

Earlier, after laying the foundation stone, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithal said the people’s representatives should take initiative to help the residents in their constituency. “ The projects like Thanal initiated by Hibi Eden should be appreciated,” added Chennithala.