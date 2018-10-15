Home Cities Kochi

Thanal project: Construction of fifth house begins

The MLA said they are planning to rebuild 50 houses, which suffered severe damages in the flood.

Published: 15th October 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

The foundation stone laid for the fifth house under Thanal project in Kochi the other day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the fifth house under the ‘Thanal’  project, aimed at rebuilding Cheranalloor, which is one of the worst affected areas in Ernakulam Assembly constituency in the recent floods. Thanal project is a part the “Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam” campaign launched by Hibi Eden MLA.

The MLA said they are planning to rebuild 50 houses, which suffered severe damages in the flood. “Foundation stones will be laid for the construction of next two houses in the coming week,” said Hibi.
The MLA said the construction of the first house, which is being built for Kamalakshi Balakrishnan, a resident of Cheranalloor, will be completed within November.

The fifth house, for which the foundation stone was laid by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, is being constructed for Lalan Kolarikkal a resident of the 11th ward in Chernalloor. Lalan is a fisherman. His mother, wife and two children were residing at a house here. However, after flood water entering the house, fissures developed in the walls and damaged the small house.

Earlier, after laying the foundation stone, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithal said the people’s representatives should take initiative to help the residents in their constituency. “ The projects like Thanal initiated by Hibi Eden should be appreciated,” added Chennithala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rebuilding Cheranalloor Thanal project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp