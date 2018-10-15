Two held for ganja peddling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police have arrested two persons and recovered about 1.5 kg ganja from their possession. The arrested are Razak, 34, of Vadayampadi, Puthencruz, and Manu, 37, Thrikkakara. Acting on a tip-off that the duo was coming with the contraband from Cumbum, a special team caught them at Pattimattom. They used to supply the drug to students for `500 per packet at Edappally, Kakkanad, Palarivattom and Kathrikadavu areas. The accused are involved in similar kind of narcotic cases registered with Kunnathunadu, Thadiyittaparamb, Thrikkakara, Ernakulam Central and Palarivattom police stations. The arrested were produced before Kolenchery court which remanded them in judicial custody.