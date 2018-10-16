Brer rabbit and the alpsian tale

Anna Binoy By

KOCHI: In ‘Alice in Wonderland’, the White Rabbit instils curiosity in Alice that she falls into the rabbit hole and we know all too well how the rest of the classic tale follows. Right now, we choose to tell you the story of another rabbit. Straight from the Alps. What’s interesting is that this rabbit does not instil, but is curiosity itself. Valerian Macrabbit looks just like any other French man in a foreign country. Except, that’s not all he is. For four years now, he has been on a self-satisfying journey around the world, which has given him an opportunity to learn about cultures and people.

A traveller for seven months a year, Valerian teaches French literature in a high school in Mont Blanc in France for the remaining five months of the year. Having travelled to over 40 countries, he does not take the usual tourists’ trail in any of the places he visits. “I engage with the local culture and people in the rural and the rarely visited areas. And I insist they teach me something local. Usually, it is the basic language or songs in the language of the land. And, in return, I sing and play my ukelele for them,” he says in a heavy French accent.

The 30-year-old traveller narrates an experience he had at Yangon, Myanmar. “It was afternoon and I was in the suburbs. It wasn’t usual to see a white guy there so people were staring. I didn’t know the language other than a few words. I approached a group of kids and began playing my ukelele. It was only by nightfall that I realised the entire neighbourhood had got around me to listen. That is the power music has over people,” he says.

As part of getting to know the local culture, Valerian learns a song each in the language of the place. “I make it a point to learn them from the natives. I know songs in 15 languages,” he says. While in Kochi, he has learnt the popular song ‘Poomaram’.

Four years ago, when I was in South Africa, I was surprised by the cultural diversity. I asked myself,

“’What would I do in 10 years?’ And then I realised I must use most of my time to travel. I also began using music as a tool to connect with people.”

Collaborating with over 10 local French musicians, Valerian has created a musical project, ‘The Freak Parade’. Part of the video of the project was shot in Fort Kochi. “Wherever I go, I perform this song. The album belongs to a fantasy genre and it kind of goes well with my name,” he laughs.

Valerian, who was one of the speakers at TEDxFisat on Tuesday, is currently on a challenge. To write a book every month. “As of now, I have finished the first draft of my third book. Though I am taking a break from all the writing, I will begin work on my next book soon,” he says. While his first book is fantasy horror novel, the other two are travel stories.

For Valerian, his next stop is Columbia where he will spend time for two months. After this, Mexico is all ready to welcome this travel-hungry man.