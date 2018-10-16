Home Cities Kochi

Congress will expose the Rs 41,000-cr scam in Rafale deal, says Mullappally

He said when it comes to corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were two sides of the same coin.

Published: 16th October 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Monday said the Congress would expose the scam of `41,000 crore which took place in the Rafale fighter jets deal.

He said when it comes to corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were two sides of the same coin.“Modi extended all his assistance to execute the Rafale deal. Pinarayi has taken the same stand on the brewery issue,” alleged Mullappally. He was inaugurating a dharna organised by the Congress here against the Rafale aircraft deal and the rise in petroleum prices.

“Former Defence Minister A K Antony had made every possible effort to ensure Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) obtained the licence to manufacture 108 fighter jets while purchasing 126 Rafale aircraft. However, Modi cancelled the deal for getting a fighter jet for `526.7 crore without sufficient reasons and granted the deal to Anil Ambani's company which is running at a loss of `30,000 crore. The deal was allocated to a company which could not even complete the work of Delhi Metro,” Mullappally said.Training his guns at the state government, he said CPM was keeping mum on the skyrocketing fuel prices.
“Pinarayi showered blessings and gifted 'Aranmula Kannadi' to the Prime Minister. He appointed the person who awarded clean chit to Modi and Amit Shah in the Gujarat riots case as DGP of the state. The DGP is acting like a cowboy,” Mullappally said.

DCC president T J Vinod presided over the dharna, in which KPCC vice-president V D Satheesan MLA, along with Hibi Eden MLA, P T Thomas MLA, Anwar Sadath MLA, Eldhose Kunnappally MLA, Roji M John MLA, and V P Sajeendran MLA were present.

