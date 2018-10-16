Have your say here: Corporation to have dedicated space for hoardings

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Aimed as a solution to end the flex board menace which is a hazard and an eyesore in the city, the Kochi Corporation is planning a dedicated space to erect the advertisement hoardings. The directive to identify a dedicated space came after the state government and the High Court ordered the civic body to remove all flex boards before October 15, to wipe out the rampant problem.

"We have assigned a Bengaluru-based agency to find a suitable place for hoardings and other types of advertisements. The agency has started working on it. Most probably, they will prepare a list of places in the city apt for erecting advertisements," said Shiny Mathew, chairperson, Town Planning Committee.

According to the chairperson, the identified places will be put before the council for discussion. "The advertisement boards should not be a hindrance to pedestrian and traffic movement. The councillors can give their own suggestions to identify the dedicated places," said Shiny.

Mayor Soumini Jain said a special team will also be constituted to zero in on illegal advertisement boards in the city. "The hoardings will be allowed only in the dedicated space. The revenue wing under the Corporation will be responsible for fixing the rate for the advertisements. If we find any illegal advertisements, the Corporation will be forced to cancel the licence of the organisation," she said.

However, Opposition leader K J Antony alleged the flex removal campaign, initiated by the civic body, is an eyewash.

"The High Court directed the Corporation to remove all the flex boards in the city, but the Corporation failed to do so. We will file a contempt of court against the Corporation," said Antony.

Corporation secretary A S Anuja said all the flex boards in the city have been removed based on the High court's direction. "If we find any illegal flex boards it will be removed without further notice. A hefty fine will also be charged," she said.

Flex menace

The flex boards in the city posed a hindrance pedestrian and traffic movement

The directive to identify a dedicated space came after the state government and the High Court ordered the civic body to remove all flex boards before October 15

a Bengaluru-based agency has been asigned to find a suitable place for hoardings and other types of advertisements

The identified places will be put before the council for discussion

The revenue wing will be responsible for fixing the rate for the advertisements

Any illegal flex boards it will be removed without notice and a hefty fine will also be charged