Home Cities Kochi

Have your say here: Kochi Corporation to have dedicated space for hoardings

The directive to identify a dedicated space came after the state government and the High Court ordered the civic body to remove all flex boards before October 15, to wipe out the rampant problem.

Published: 16th October 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation workers remove the illegally erected flex boards from the junctions in Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Aimed as a solution to end the flex board menace which is a hazard and an eyesore in the city, the Kochi Corporation is planning a dedicated space to erect the advertisement hoardings. The directive to identify a dedicated space came after the state government and the High Court ordered the civic body to remove all flex boards before October 15, to wipe out the rampant problem.

"We have assigned a Bengaluru-based agency to find a suitable place for hoardings and other types of advertisements. The agency has started working on it. Most probably, they will prepare a list of places in the city apt for erecting advertisements," said Shiny Mathew,  chairperson, Town Planning Committee.
According to the chairperson, the identified places will be put before the council for discussion. "The advertisement boards should not be a hindrance to pedestrian and traffic movement. The councillors can give their own suggestions to identify the dedicated places," said Shiny.

Mayor Soumini Jain said a special team will also be constituted to zero in on illegal advertisement boards in the city. "The hoardings will be allowed only in the dedicated space. The revenue wing under the Corporation will be responsible for fixing the rate for the advertisements. If we find any illegal advertisements, the Corporation will be forced to cancel the licence of the organisation," she said.
However, Opposition leader K J Antony alleged the flex removal campaign, initiated by the civic body, is an eyewash.

"The High Court directed the Corporation to remove all the flex boards in the city, but the Corporation failed to do so. We will file a contempt of court against the Corporation," said Antony.

Corporation secretary A S Anuja said all the flex boards in the city have been removed based on the High court's direction. "If we find any illegal flex boards it will be removed without further notice. A hefty fine will also be charged," she said.

Flex menace

  • The flex boards in the city posed a hindrance pedestrian and traffic movement

  • The directive to identify a dedicated space came after the state government and the High Court ordered the civic body to remove all flex boards before October 15

  • A Bengaluru-based agency has been asigned to find a suitable place for hoardings and other types of advertisements

  • The identified places will be put before the council for discussion

  • The revenue wing will be responsible for fixing the rate for the advertisements

  •  Any illegal flex boards it will be removed without notice and a hefty fine will also be charged

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation advertisement hoardings dedicated space for hoardings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp