Home Cities Kochi

Morsing his way into hearts

Since childhood, his life has entwined with music.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Since childhood, his life has entwined with music. He still has the fragmented images of his father’s thidambu nritham performance and the recital of Sanskrit slokas by his mother.  Growing up, he didn’t have to think twice to choose music as his future. The musical journey of Govinda Prasad, the Payyannur-based musician has been from rags to riches. 

Govinda Prasad

“It was always been an eventful journey. The struggles that I have gone through in childhood made the perfect platform to flourish art in me. With the help of my parents, I have started learning Mridangam,” says Govinda Prasad. 

Interestingly, the musician, known for his performances in morsing, is actually a master in Mridangam. “The sheer passion to make it big has helped me in setting my bars high. Along with performing temple duties and thidamb nritham performances at various venues, I managed time to learn Mridangam. When the necessity came, I learned Morsing on my own,” says. 

He learned Mridangam under famous musicians such as Kaithapram Vishwanathan Nambudiri, Jayakrishnan, S Dinesh and many among others. “I was very conscious about having institutional training and joined Combative Memorial Government Music College, Palakkad, and later moved into Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram.  I completed my MA in Mridangam from RLV College of Music from Tripunithura,” says Prasad. 

Having performed at numerous stages with various musicians, he considers the performance at Navaratri Mandapam, Thiruvananthapuram, with Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma as the most memorable among all. “I was lucky enough to share the stage with musicians like Balamuralikrishna. The performance with Thamburan was the most cherished one. Since childhood, I have been listening to many stories of scintillating performances by many musicians at Navarathri Mandapam. The day I performed on the same stage,  it was a ‘dream-come-true’ moment for me,” says the musician.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp