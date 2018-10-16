The maker of  pretty little things

By Express News Service

KOCHI: She describes herself as a ‘joyful person’, someone who loves to spread positivity and good vibes. But among her nearly 5000 Instagram followers, Sana Khader is popular as the ‘pretty stuff maker’ who creates unique craft products, eye-catching birthday cards and colourful wedding albums for scores of people across the country.

The 23-year old computer engineering graduate who took to drawing and making wonders out of papers, cardboards and glitters at the age of three, is slowly building a career out of her passion for art and crafts. “The idea of designing beautiful products out of simple materials is truly satisfying, "said Sana. “I had created a birthday card for a friend of mine when I was in Class 12.

Everyone noticed it and began requesting for similar cards for them or their friends . That was when I started taking my work more seriously and professionally ," she said. Sana started uploading pictures of her works, which include scrap books, flip books, birthday cards, albums and journals on her Instagram page which goes by the name ‘Zannist. Soon she began receiving numerous order for her products.

“I used to take around two days for completing one product. Now I’m able to finish two orders within a day. I get around four to five orders everyday," says Sana.

The cost of the products range from Rs 400 to Rs 5,000, depending on the item ordered.

Talking about her future plans, Sana says that her aim is to expand her business and include more people into her sphere of work.

“ Currently I’m making the products on my own. I would like to incorporate more people into this, register my brand and start a stall or shop." She adds that she would maintain her Instagram page and continue receiving orders through social-media platform.

Sana had shot to fame a couple of years ago when she began a pen-paling network, at a time when most youngsters were glued to social networking sites. It was her curiosity to learn about people from other nations, understand their culture and practices helped her get in touch with 56 individuals across 33 countries.

Along with designing craft products, Sana continues to maintain her contact with her pen-pals and is also keen in fashion designing and dressmaking.