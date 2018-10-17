Boat service hit

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Due to the accumulation of sediments in the water, the boat service from Ernakulam Jetty to Mattancherry has been interrupted for the last one month. But, the officials are yet to take any action to reduce the passengers’ woes.

Though dredging river basin is the responsibility of the Irrigation Department, the unavailability of dredging units prompted the officials to depend on Port Trust, but in vain.

“I had even contacted the Port Trust requesting dredging in the route. As they are entrusted with the work of international sea lane and due to the lack of equipment, they have turned down the request,” said M Sujith, Traffic Superintendent.

During high tides, waste materials like ropes and timbers get accumulated on boat lanes. These sediments remain there making it impossible for the boats to traverse.

“Boats have a cooling system which works using a heat extension unit through which water is sucked in and expelled out through its many holes. The waste and mud get clogged in the unit, causing the engines to shut down while moving,” he said.

According to the official, it is such environmental hinderances that interrupt the service than technical issues. “But most of the time, nobody bothers to look into the aspect. Engine complaints like the belt breaking down, leakage in silencer and issues in gear bearing are very less these days,” he said.

The lack of dredging affects boats when anchored too. “During high tides, the boats hit on the jetties, causing a dent in our boats or destruction of the pillars in the jetty,” he added.

According to officials, conducting services in this situation is a huge risk. “Conducting a service ignoring the sediments will impossible.

It will take more than two days to repair a boat. This will also affect the regular service to Fort Kochi too,” said Sujith.

Dredging units

Despite frequent complaints, the Irrigation Department hasn’t tried to find a perennial solution. “Our dredging units are in Alappuzha for repair. Once we get it repaired, we can resume the cleaning. Though we have submitted a proposal for a new unit, nothing has happened,” said an Irrigation Department official.

New boats

Since dredging will always remain an issue, the officials plan to introduce new boats to tide over it. “The current structure of our boats hinders the service every time. We are planning to replace it with catamaran boats. As they don’t have depth like the current ones, we won’t find much hassle using it,” he added.

Techies can soon travel to their office in boats

Much to the happiness of the employees of Infopark, the long-pending demand for the extension of boat service to Infopark will be a reality soon. The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has been asked to submit a report on the measures to be taken for the project. The process will require dredging the 2.5 km long route in Chithrappuzha - Kadambayar stretch, the setting of a new boat jetty with proper shelter for passengers and the platforms for parking the boats at Infopark.

“Currently, we are plying boats from Vyttila to Chittetukara. If the new stretch is dredged, we can easily begin the service. The proposal is pending for the last two years due to this issue,” said M Sujith, Traffic Superintendent. “Economically, the project is very much feasible. Currently, the Infopark employees are taking cabs from Chittetukara to reach their office. In addition, our boats are capable of taking two-wheelers. Those who alight from Vyttilla can carry their vehicle and then drives to their workplace.” he added. It was Progressive techies, an organisation of IT employees which taken up the issue and submitted to the state government.