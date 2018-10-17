DTPC to conduct special one-day neelakurinji packages during the Navaratri holidays    

Home Cities Kochi

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will conduct special one-day Neelakurinji packages during Navaratri holidays.

Published: 17th October 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:24 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will conduct special one-day Neelakurinji packages during Navaratri holidays. DTPC, along with Travelmate Solution, a startup tourism company, will be conducting one-day services to Kolakkumalai and Eravikulam National Park.Tourists will be taken to Suryanelli in the air-conditioned bus having pushback seats.

From Suryanelli, they can enjoy an 8-km-long off-road safari and reach Kolakkumalai where they can witness entire Munnar hills and valley covered by Neelakurinji. The bus would return from Munnar at 5 pm. The pickup points will be Vyttila, Edappally, Kalamassery, Muttom, Aluva and Nedumbassery Airport. The bus will start from Ernakulam at around 5 am. 

The tour package will cost `2,300 per head, which includes off-road safari, trekking, breakfast and lunch, guide service, and all entry tickets. Group bookings (minimum 12 persons) can also be made.The ticket for the other tour package offered by the DTPC to witness Neelakurinji at Eravikulam National park is `975 per head. More than 1,200 tourist have used DTPC’s one-day package to witness Neelakurinji which flower only once in 12 years.For details, contact DTPC officer at 0484 2367334, 8893998888 and 8893858888 or visit www.keralacitytour.com.             

