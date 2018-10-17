HC seeks state govt’s affidavit on setting up septage treatment plants 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has asked the state government to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken for establishing septage treatment plants (STP) in all the districts. It said the affidavit shall also contain details of the objections from the public in connection with the establishment of the STPs on the identified locations.

The order was issued on a petition by C V Sebastian of Gandhinagar, Kottayam, seeking a directive to regulate the functioning of agencies collecting latrine and septic tank waste in accordance with law.

The court observed though the government had identified land in nine districts in 2011 for setting up STPs, nothing materialised owing to widespread public protests.

As a result, STPs were established on turnkey basis only in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to the standalone STP on the Kochi Port Trust premises.