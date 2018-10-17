Home Cities Kochi

HC seeks state govt’s affidavit on setting up septage treatment plants 

The High Court has asked the state government to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken for establishing septage treatment plants (STP) in all the districts. 

Published: 17th October 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has asked the state government to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken for establishing septage treatment plants (STP) in all the districts. It said the affidavit shall also contain details of the objections from the public in connection with the establishment of the STPs on the identified locations.

The order was issued on a petition by C V Sebastian of Gandhinagar, Kottayam, seeking a directive to regulate the functioning of agencies collecting latrine and septic tank waste in accordance with law.   
The court observed though the government had identified land in nine districts in 2011 for setting up STPs, nothing materialised owing to widespread public protests. 

As a result, STPs were established on turnkey basis only in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to the standalone STP on the Kochi Port Trust premises.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp