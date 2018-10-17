Invoking curiosity in heritage activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting a first-hand experience in heritage activities: That’s what the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) wanted when they organised a two-day filmmaking workshop for over 300 school children in the city. And, what better way to get a fresh perspective on it than by documenting it.

The workshop, held at Bhavans Vidyamandir at Elamakkara on October 15 and 16, saw experts working with INTACH and popular filmmakers engaging students from 26 major schools in the city on the technical aspects of shooting and sound-mixing, and camera techniques. “For reference and better understanding, the students were given a collection of videos created by other students in other workshops held in other parts of the country. This would help them bring in more ideas,” said former mayor Sohan K J, who is also involved with the project.

Subsequent to the workshop, students were asked to create short films on heritage and the environment. “For schools without cameras, all shooting equipment will be provided by INTACH,” said convenor of INTACH’s Kochi Chapter Babu Rajeev, who is also a retired IAS officer. The three-minute long videos will then be sent to INTACH’s headquarters in Delhi. “Prizes will be awarded to the creators of all videos. However, this is not a competition, but a programme to develop certain skills in the student,” said Babu.

The students will have to submit their videos by mid-November. The videos will be screened at the Children’s Biennale, International Children’s Film Festival and other important platforms.

“This is the first time they are getting a filmmaking experience. The ambitious project, funded by the Helen Hamlyn Trust in the UK, aims at developing creativity in children. Researchers have found that art plays a main role in developing creativity. Film is a branch of art, but it focuses on both audio and visual elements,” said Sohan.

A few months ago, it was decided to start heritage clubs in schools. “To involve children in heritage activities, a two-day workshop was held. As a continuation of this, the filmmaking workshop was organised,” said Babu.