Kochi Muziris Biennale to raise funds for Kerala flood victims

The event which will begin on December 12 will conclude on March 29.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its efforts to help Kerala get back on its feet, the Kochi Muziris Biennale is planning to raise Rs 10 crore by auctioning works of famous artists and sending the proceeds to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. 

This was reviewed at a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the Kochi Muziris Biennale on Monday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian and other senior officials were present.

According to the Biennale organisers, the auction will be held in Mumbai and is aimed at helping Kerala in the long run. Riyas Komu, artist and co-founder of Kochi Muziris Biennale said this year’s Biennale will establish Kochi’s position as the cultural capital of the country. In 2016, six lakh people arrived at the Biennale. This year, the organisers are expecting more people. The organisers said 90 prominent artists from 31 countries will showcase their work.

A children’s Biennale will also be held this year, in association with various educational institutions. CM Pinarayi Vijayan added that the Education Department will lend support to the Children’s Biennale. He asked officials to expedite the work for a permanent venue for the Biennale. The event which will begin on December 12 will conclude on March 29.

