No respite yet to  commuters’ woes  

According to the PWD officers, the KWA initiated two digging activities on the stretch where the patchwork started two days ago.

A worker digging the road to stop leakage. This was done a day after the PWD initiated repair on the Palarivattom-Kakkanad stretch | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was after a long wait the Public Works Department initiated the patchwork along the Civil line road, connecting Palarivattom and Kakkanad. But the patchwork initiated by the department seems to be not benefitting the commuters as the Kerala Water Authority has started digging up the same road a day after the PWD started repairing it. 

"Whenever we noticed the leakage, we informed the KWA officials to tap it. This was informed nearly a week before the commencement of the patchwork. But they haven't paid any attention to it. But, on Tuesday, they carried out the digging activity adjacent to the place where we initiated the patchwork. It is really an irresponsible act from the KWA," said a PWD official on condition of anonymity.It was last week the department completed the tender process for initiating the repair work on the Palarivattom-Kunnumpuram stretch. The `40-lakh tender was awarded to a private party. 

"We informed the KWA about the leakage detected on the stretch but didn't heed our request to tap the leakage. If we initiate the patchwork through the leakage it will worsen the situation," said Babu, a contractor who got the tender to repair the stretch. 

According to the auto drivers, the water leakage on the stretch is a regular affair. "It was after a long wait the PWD started repairing the road. But it will be possible only if the KWA taps the leakage on time," said Raveendran, an autorickshaw driver. 

Meanwhile, when contacted, M T Shabu, PWD executive engineer, said the issue will be discussed with the KWA. "It is true we have informed the KWA about the leakage. However, we will ask them to finish the repair work as early as possible," said Shabu.  Though Express tried to contact KWA officials, they were unavailable to comment on the issue.   

Comments

