Special cruise package for domestic tourists on offer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the cruise tourism season kicking off, Tirun Travel Marketing, the Indian representative of Celebrity Cruises, on Tuesday announced India-specific cruise packages in its relaunched ship ‘Celebrity Constellation’.

The tour packages of six-eight night itineraries to and from Kochi and Mumbai have been designed for domestic travellers, providing them the experience of luxury cruise.

The tourist can cruise from India and sail through various ports in the UAE and India in December.

“An added incentive of the exclusive India sailings is the option of enjoying special Christmas and New Year celebrations on board, along with exclusive firework shows in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

The double overnight stay in Dubai and the overnight stay option in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai give all the more reasons for guests to start sailing in December giving them an opportunity to explore the cities,” said a statement.

Ratna Chadha, Chief Executive, TIRUN Travel Marketing, said, “As the market for cruise tourism widens and matures in India, sailings such as these are a natural progression to capture the promising customer base. With the option of sailing to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Goa, Dubai and Sir Bani Yas island right from a port of their own country, Indian guests are more likely to embrace the idea of a cruise holiday this winter.”

Meals with a special Indian menu and standard beverages are part of the offering which starts at $731 per guest.

Celebrity Constellation offers a swimming pool along with a sports and fitness centre for those who like to be regular with their daily health exercises.