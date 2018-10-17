TCS IT Wiz 2018 Kochi edition on October 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi edition of TCS IT Wiz 2018 – India’s largest technology quiz for schools - will be held in Kochi on October 31.School students studying in Classes VIII to XII are eligible to participate in the event. Each institution can send a maximum of eight teams with each team consisting of two members.

There is no entry fee, a release by TCS, which organises the event, said. Entries have to be sent through the respective institutions on or before October 29, to TCS IT Wiz Coordinator, Tata Consultancy Services, TCS Centre SEZ Unit, Infopark, PO, Kochi - 682042, Kerala. For Further details contact: 8547894433. You can also register online at www.tcsitwiz.com.

Quiz format: The top six teams from the written preliminary round will qualify for the regionals finals. Only the top scoring team from each school will be called on stage in the event of multiple teams from the same school qualify for the final. The winning team from the regional finals will compete in the national finals.

Prizes: The regional champion this year will walk away with Rs 60,000 worth gift voucher while the runners-up will be rewarded Rs 40,000 voucher along with a specially designed trophy and medals. The six finalists will also receive an array of prizes from TCS ranging from gym bag, multifunctional music torch with Bluetooth speakers and wireless outdoor speakers along with tcs50 pen drive.

Twitter contest: The regional finals in each city will have a Twitter contest for all the participants. The top two highest tweets and the best “tweet of the day” will receive a multifunctional torch along with Smart Music Flower Pot with Bluetooth Speaker and LED Night Light.

To facilitate students of other locations, a live webcast of the regional finals has been organised. The web streaming of the regional finals can be viewed on: www.tcsitwiz.com.