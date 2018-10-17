That crowning moment

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “She’s born as a woman, but she dies as a goddess,” answered Prathibha Sai, during the final round of the Miss Kerala 2018 pageant, when asked about the power women wield as a creator and destroyer. The one-liner that encapsulated all the qualities and powerfulness of women skyrocketed Prathibha landing her the prestigious title Miss Kerala 2018 at the bedazzling event held at Le Meridien, Kochi. Vibitha Vijayan and Haritha Nair were the respective first and second runners-up.

The 19th edition of the pageant, Impresario Miss Kerala 2018 presented by Tulsi Villas and Apartments, saw a smattering of glimmer distinctive from its predecessors.

For starters, the 22 contestants lacked the quintessential pageantry gowns without which, crowning events are usually incomplete. Rather, they displayed their finesse in distinctly draped handloom sarees by designer Gaurav Jai Gupta. Keeping in line with the progressive society, the organisers revamped the event and removed titles such as ‘Miss Beautiful Skin’, ‘Miss Beautiful Eyes’ that do not look beyond the skin. Instead, they included titles that portrayed the contestant’s inner voice which stands the test of time. New categories such as Miss Chef tested the culinary skills of the contestants while the Miss Philanthropy title was awarded to the contestant who raised the most money by crowdfunding for the flood victims thereby raising awareness. The pageant also chose to celebrate contestants regardless of their financial background and sexual orientation.

The event was replete with three rounds such as the self-introduction round which required the contestants to introduce themselves to the audience, the question-and-answer round in which contestants had to pick lots that decided the judge who would then put forth a question and the final question round which required the contestants to write their answers in 45 seconds to a common question raised. Fillers included special music performances. Along with their responses, contestants were also judged on the way they presented themselves, for strutting down the ramp amid an audience requires flair and attitude.

The 19th edition also featured a live webcast, another first for the pageantry. The overwhelming number of women who applied this year, namely 400, says much about the pageant that creates avenues for women. Quashing stereotypes, the pageant saw women who were unafraid to speak on social issues such as the #MeToo campaign.

Judges included actor Rahul Madhav, classical dancer and writer Rajashree Warrier, Le Meridien general manager Thejus Jose, lawyer Syby, advertising creative director Wasim Khan, academician and culinary expert Lakshmi Nair, playback singer Preethy Bhalla, and designers Annah Chakola, Gaurav Jai Gupta and Karishma Sahni.The subtitle winners are Miss Voice: Ciza Zoya, Miss Beautiful Hair: Prathibha Sai, Miss Instaface: Sithara Vijayan, Miss Fitness: Diya Mariet Salo, Miss Talented: Sany Sabu, Miss Congeniality: Neha Mariam Joseph, Miss Culinary: Roselyn Roy and Miss Philanthropist: Nikita Thomas.