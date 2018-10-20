INSA to translate Malayalam literary works into English

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Society of Authors (INSA), a body of writers, has decided to translate popular Malayalam literary works to English. INSA president Justice K Sukumaran said the other day the initiative will help popularise Malayalam authors and their works across the globe.“At a recent meeting, we decided to translate popular Malayalam literary works and help existing authors in publishing their writings in English. Literary works in Malayalam are very popular and their translations often find worldwide acclaim. By assisting authors in translating their works to English, we can popularise Malayalam writings across the globe,” Sukumaran said.

Welcoming INSA’s initiative, writer A K Puthussery said, “In the modern world, very few people spend time on reading. The number of readers accessing Malayalam works is shrinking. By translating the works to English, we can keep the state’s literature afloat. It will also benefit Malayalam authors immensely,” he said.

Discussion today

INSA will organise a discussion on the recently released Manja Koori (Yellow Catfish) at Mangalavanam on Saturday at 3 pm. Authored by K G Poulose and published by Yespress Books, the book gives readers insight on the flora and fauna of the Sholayar forest region which spans from Nelliyampathy to Athirappilly. Those interested in taking part in the discussion can receive a copy of the book by contacting 0484 2392625, 2390625 or 9447665444.