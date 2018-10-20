Kerala partners with Khan Academy to provide personalised learning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to empower teachers and enhance the learning outcomes of students, the state government announced a partnership with Khan Academy India on Wednesday.“We are elated about our partnership,” said Education Minister C Raveendranath.

“The vision is to be able to provide personalised learning to all students. Combined with the infrastructure and resources we are setting up under the hi-tech school project, we believe that Khan Academy’s educational resources and tools will help strengthen learning. We believe this partnership will empower teachers and provide personalised learning.”

The partnership will extend for five years and aims to cover 4,775 government and aided schools with close to 1 lakh teachers and more than 20 lakh students enrolled in Classes VIII to XII for science and mathematics. “We have been working with Khan Academy for almost a year now,” said Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) executive director and vice-chairman Anvar Sadath.