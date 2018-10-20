Kochi: Learning app for primary class students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kochi-based startup has come up with a learning app targeting primary class students. The app -- Toffee Ride -- was launched by writer M K Sanu. “The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) survey 2016 had revealed that close to 50 per cent of students of Class V cannot read the books of Class II students in the country. This led us to come up with an initiative that will help strengthen the knowledge level of students in primary classes.

The app can be used by students from LKG to Class IV. This will help raise the IQ-level of students within the age bracket,” said Prasanth Pillai, one among the founders. The students of each class will be given different lessons. The app will focus on enabling students to learn various subjects.