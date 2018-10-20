Home Cities Kochi

Kudumbashree Matrimonial cheaper

The Kudumbashree matrimonial service is sure to give a stiff competition to the age-old monopoly of private matchmakers.

Published: 20th October 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kudumbashree matrimonial service is sure to give a stiff competition to the age-old monopoly of private matchmakers. Compared to other service providers, Kudumbashree Matrimonial is cheaper. While the private players charge in the Rs 3,000-5,000 range for four months, Kudumbashree bill comes to between Rs 500 and Rs1,000 a year.

"Ours is a service. We accept only donation, that too after the wedding. Registration fee is applicable only for boys and it's free for girls. The donation, from Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000, will be used to run our offices and conduct poor girls' weddings," said Sindhu.

Kudumbashree has nearly five lakh members spread across 30,000 units and their service will be utilised to get trustworthy details of the bride/groom. "Since our reach will be expanded to every nook and corner of the state, it'll be easy for us to get the correct profile of the groom/bride. All the information will be uploaded on the website only after conducting a thorough investigation," added Sindhu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudumbashree matrimonial

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp