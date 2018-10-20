Kudumbashree Matrimonial cheaper

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kudumbashree matrimonial service is sure to give a stiff competition to the age-old monopoly of private matchmakers. Compared to other service providers, Kudumbashree Matrimonial is cheaper. While the private players charge in the Rs 3,000-5,000 range for four months, Kudumbashree bill comes to between Rs 500 and Rs1,000 a year.

"Ours is a service. We accept only donation, that too after the wedding. Registration fee is applicable only for boys and it's free for girls. The donation, from Rs 5,000- Rs 10,000, will be used to run our offices and conduct poor girls' weddings," said Sindhu.

Kudumbashree has nearly five lakh members spread across 30,000 units and their service will be utilised to get trustworthy details of the bride/groom. "Since our reach will be expanded to every nook and corner of the state, it'll be easy for us to get the correct profile of the groom/bride. All the information will be uploaded on the website only after conducting a thorough investigation," added Sindhu.